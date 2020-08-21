WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 28,993 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

