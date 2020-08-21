WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 3,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.