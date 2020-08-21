WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 3,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.