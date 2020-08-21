Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Down 28.7% in July

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 60.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $294.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

