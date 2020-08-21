Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 5.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 19.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $294.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -114.14 and a beta of 1.86. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $319.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

