XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

