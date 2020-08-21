XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.89

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.89 and traded as low as $123.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 34,460 shares changing hands.

XPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.00 million and a P/E ratio of 36.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.44%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

