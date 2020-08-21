Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

XYL stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.