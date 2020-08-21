Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 10,000 Shares

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,828 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew J. Reintjes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $345,700.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Yeti by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,855,000 after buying an additional 459,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Yeti by 56.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti in the second quarter valued at about $126,304,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

