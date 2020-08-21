York Water Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:YORW)

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

York Water has raised its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. York Water has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $597.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

