Zacks: Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $17.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

