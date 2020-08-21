Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report sales of $258.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.47 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $260.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,323 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $102,561,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after purchasing an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

