Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.55. Citigroup reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

