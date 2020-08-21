Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) to Sell

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

DCTH opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.21).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.