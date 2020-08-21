Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Sell

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

FSK stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 35,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $131,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 588,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,826. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $18,008,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 59.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

