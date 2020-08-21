Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

