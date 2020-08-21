Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to Hold

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LZAGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.85. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

