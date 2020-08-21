Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to “Buy”

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETNB. Chardan Capital raised their price target on 89bio from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $570.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of 89bio by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 964,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,122 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $24,043,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in 89bio by 17.4% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 18,905.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

