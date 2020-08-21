Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to “Hold”

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 0.57.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Software by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

