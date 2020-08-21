Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Hold

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. BioNano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.52% and a negative return on equity of 15,217.90%. On average, analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

