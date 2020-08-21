Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) to “Buy”

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of CLSK opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

