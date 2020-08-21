Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) to “Hold”

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Santander lowered Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Banco Santander cut Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NYSE:IFS opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in Intercorp Financial by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

