Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to “Buy”

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.96 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 0.95. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.