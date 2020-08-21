Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to “Hold”

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MREO stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

