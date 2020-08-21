Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LON:ZIOC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $5.50. Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3,160,507 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.53.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

