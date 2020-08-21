Zetacoin Price Hits $0.0006 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $111,435.23 and approximately $5,766.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,766.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.41 or 0.02502123 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00658264 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004133 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,325,627 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.