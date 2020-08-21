Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Short Interest Update

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIXI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $66,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $15,525,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 67.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $4,118,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 25.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 490,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 62.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 355,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

