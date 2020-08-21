zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €127.00 ($149.41).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €158.80 ($186.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €149.51 and its 200 day moving average is €122.39. zooplus has a 1-year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1-year high of €162.80 ($191.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.62.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

