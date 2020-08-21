Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

ZYNE opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $113.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.07. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $12.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

