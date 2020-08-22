-$0.39 EPS Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Mongodb reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. ValuEngine lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.57.

Shares of MDB opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.11.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $391,294.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,457,558.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.