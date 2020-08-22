-$0.64 EPS Expected for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $1,471,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,990 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 114,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO opened at $29.48 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $761.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of -1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

