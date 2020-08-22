$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $86.98.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

