196,539 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,642,000 after buying an additional 1,459,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 71,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

