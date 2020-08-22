20,895 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $5,209,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 195,267 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,915,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 829,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.97.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

