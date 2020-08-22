2,169 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Square by 2,807.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 793,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 765,739 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,130 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $159.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

