2,207 Shares in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 74.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 280.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Wingstop by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.30, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

