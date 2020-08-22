3,164 Shares in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNKN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $72.83 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

