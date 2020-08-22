3,966 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

