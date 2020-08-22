4,815 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

