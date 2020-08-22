48,350 Shares in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in L Brands by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $29.97 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.61.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

