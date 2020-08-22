500 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.