53,672 Shares in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BEST by 59.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in BEST by 58.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in BEST during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BEST by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,004,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

BEST stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.59. BEST Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

