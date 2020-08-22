5,420 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,435 shares of company stock valued at $13,719,927. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

