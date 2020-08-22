5,479 Shares in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $914,198.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $1,410,027.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,724.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,818 shares of company stock worth $23,425,531. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.39. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $217.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.78.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

