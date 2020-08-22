Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $290.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $265.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.