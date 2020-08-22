AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.30 Average PT from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

