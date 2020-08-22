American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEP opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

