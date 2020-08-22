American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after buying an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Water Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,085,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,470,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,433,000 after buying an additional 103,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.27. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

