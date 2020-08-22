Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 410,745 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,643,000 after purchasing an additional 225,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

