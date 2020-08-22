AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after buying an additional 563,039 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 52.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 685,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,046,000 after buying an additional 235,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $22,921,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC opened at $98.15 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,911,951. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.